Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders

'What we did wasn't anything great. That's our standard'

Oct 31, 2022 at 03:43 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-vs-Raiders-Saints-Game-Action-211
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis in action during their 2022 Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

While obviously cognizant of the New Orleans Saints' dominant defensive performance on Sunday in a 24-0 win over the Raiders in the Caesars Superdome, whatever victory lap linebacker Demario Davis might or might not have taken was complete by Monday afternoon.

Possibly, it ended before he exited the postgame locker room because Davis has helped sculpt heavy-handed defensive showings by the Saints (3-5), who applied their heaviest hands of the season against the Raiders: A shutout for the first time since a 9-0 victory over Tampa Bay in Game 14, and Week 15, of last season, with 183 yards allowed (38 rushing on 13 carries), an interception, four sacks, seven tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, eight passes defended and nine stops on 14 third-down attempts.

"What we did last game wasn't anything great," said Davis, who finished with three tackles and is tied for the team lead with five sacks, which ties his single-season high. "That's our standard.

"It literally has to be at that level or better, because that's foundational to who we are – stopping the run, getting after the quarterback and finding a way to take the ball away. We have to do those things for our team to be where we want to go. For us to get to where we want to go, it has to be at that level or higher."

The Saints entered the game allowing 28.6 points per game, second most in the league, and 123 rushing yards per game on 4.6 yards per carry. Four opponents had rushed for at least 137 yards and no offense had scored less than 13 (the Buccaneers had a defensive touchdown in their 20-10 victory over New Orleans).

But the Saints put it all together against the Raiders.

"We were able to go out and stop the run, able to get pressure on the quarterback, able to take the ball away," Davis said. "Those are things that you've got to be able to do to be successful and we were able to do that.

"(The run defense) wasn't anything unique. That is who we are, and that's the standard so it has to be at that level or better. It was good to put that on display."

Davis said that though New Orleans hadn't played to the level it anticipated on defense, it hadn't lost sight of its expectations.

"The standard never changes," he said. "I think it's a measuring point to know if you're on track or if you're not on track. The great thing was we were able to look at it and say we weren't on track. We were able to move back toward the right direction. The job is still not finished, we've still got so much to improve on and that's where we are this week.

"There's still stuff out there that we left on the table that we've got to find a way to correct immediately to get to where we're trying to go. It was good because that was on par with who we are and what we're capable of doing, but there's still more out there. We've got to get it."

Attempting to extend it will occur on Monday night, in a nationally televised game against Baltimore (5-3) in the Superdome. Davis said the shutout was nice, but not totally necessary.

"We just played good football," he said. "That's what we've got to play. (The shutout) was cool to have, but that's or standard.

"So it's, we're on to Baltimore. That game has happened. Wiped it. We're on to Baltimore and we're locking in, because where we win these games is in our work. That's the level we have to be at all the time."

Related Content

news

Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Marcus Davenport, Paulson Adebo provided critical stops for Saints defense

news

Cornerback Alontae Taylor set to build on solid debut in starting lineup for New Orleans Saints

'I think I'm mentally there, and physicality is something that I bring to the table'

news

No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward

'I've been playing the last several weeks and get another opportunity to play again. So it's not like anything changes for me'

news

Coach Dennis Allen says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jameis Winston was full participant at Wednesday's practice

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: 'At this point of the season, this isn't where any of us expected to be'

Says team, defense have to rediscover swagger

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye

'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'

news

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season

news

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

news

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

news

Offensive line paves way to another banner rushing day for New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis supplies defensive pressure with two sacks

Advertising