New Orleans Saints produce cleanest game of season, rout Las Vegas Raiders 

DEFENSE: The defense played like a unit whose pride has been wounded, and wanted – and needed – to re-establish itself. It did so by completely slamming the door on Las Vegas, posting its first shutout since a 9-0 victory last season over Tampa Bay on Dec. 21, 2021. New Orleans took away the run (38 yards allowed on 13 carries) and pummeled Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr, who completed 15 of 26 passes for 101 yards and was sacked four times for minus-28 yards. The Saints yielded 183 yards of offense, and it appeared to be less than that. But they also produced stops on nine of 14 third-down attempts and simply would not allow the Raiders to find an offensive rhythm, and Tyrann Mathieu intercepted his second pass of the season off a pass deflection by linebacker Pete Werner.