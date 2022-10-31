Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Neither the New Orleans Saints nor the Las Vegas Raiders were oblivious to the moment during the Saints' 24-0 victory on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints led 7-0 as the second quarter opened, but the Raiders had sputtered offensively on their first two drives, were facing third-and-1 from their own 46-yard line on the first play of the quarter, and perhaps sensed that their best opportunity to score against the Saints' stingy defense would come at that moment.

Las Vegas gambled that it would catch New Orleans unaware.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport wasn't fooled by the sleight of hand.

Rather than a power run up the middle in an attempt to gain the yard, the Raiders opted for an end around with receiver Davante Adams, who took a handoff from quarterback Derek Carr going left to right. But by the time he reached the right end, a one-man wall had been erected.

Davenport, who fought off the block attempt by offensive tackle Kolton Miller, grabbed Adams a yard behind the line of scrimmage, lifted the receiver in the air and dropped him as he engulfed the play.

But New Orleans' job wasn't done. Rather than punt, the Raiders lined up in punt formation but attempted a fake on fourth-and-2 from their 45. Safety Matthias Farley took the snap and attempted to run around right end, but Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo was on the alert and tackled Farley for a 3-yard loss.

The Saints took over on downs, benefited from a 15-yard penalty on the punt fake, and three plays later Wil Lutz kicked a 37-yard field goal to stretch New Orleans' lead to 10-0.