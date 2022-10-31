Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Marcus Davenport, Paulson Adebo provided critical stops for Saints defense

Oct 31, 2022 at 11:58 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

marcus-davenport-week-8-2022

Neither the New Orleans Saints nor the Las Vegas Raiders were oblivious to the moment during the Saints' 24-0 victory on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

The Saints led 7-0 as the second quarter opened, but the Raiders had sputtered offensively on their first two drives, were facing third-and-1 from their own 46-yard line on the first play of the quarter, and perhaps sensed that their best opportunity to score against the Saints' stingy defense would come at that moment.

Las Vegas gambled that it would catch New Orleans unaware.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport wasn't fooled by the sleight of hand.

Rather than a power run up the middle in an attempt to gain the yard, the Raiders opted for an end around with receiver Davante Adams, who took a handoff from quarterback Derek Carr going left to right. But by the time he reached the right end, a one-man wall had been erected.

Davenport, who fought off the block attempt by offensive tackle Kolton Miller, grabbed Adams a yard behind the line of scrimmage, lifted the receiver in the air and dropped him as he engulfed the play.

But New Orleans' job wasn't done. Rather than punt, the Raiders lined up in punt formation but attempted a fake on fourth-and-2 from their 45. Safety Matthias Farley took the snap and attempted to run around right end, but Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo was on the alert and tackled Farley for a 3-yard loss.

The Saints took over on downs, benefited from a 15-yard penalty on the punt fake, and three plays later Wil Lutz kicked a 37-yard field goal to stretch New Orleans' lead to 10-0.

When New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Carr's pass to end the Raiders' next drive, the Saints drove 45 yards for a touchdown to take a commanding 17-0 lead en route to their first home shutout since the 2012 season.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders

'What we did wasn't anything great. That's our standard'

news

No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward

'I've been playing the last several weeks and get another opportunity to play again. So it's not like anything changes for me'

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: 'At this point of the season, this isn't where any of us expected to be'

Says team, defense have to rediscover swagger

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye

'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

news

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

news

Offensive line paves way to another banner rushing day for New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis supplies defensive pressure with two sacks

news

New Orleans Saints come up short in red zone on offense and defense in 30-26 loss to Cincinnati

Saints go 1 for 5 in red zone, Bengals go 3 for 3

news

Taysom Hill gives star turn to 'fluid' role with New Orleans Saints

"I'm at a point in my career where I'm just going to do my best in whatever opportunity it is"

news

Punishing run game leads New Orleans Saints offense against Seattle

Saints had two 100-yard rushers, gained 235 yards on 48 carries as a team

Advertising