Kris Richard likes the feel of New Orleans as Saints secondary coach

The Saints' new secondary coach – who replaces Aaron Glenn, now the defensive coordinator for Detroit – brought along with him an impressive resume.

Richard was cornerbacks coach (2011), defensive backs coach (2012-14) and defensive coordinator (2015-17) in Seattle when the Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013 and advanced to the Super Bowl the next year. He had a hand in forming Seattle's Legion of Boom secondary and as defensive coordinator, Seattle ranked first in points allowed in 2015, third in '16 and 13th in '17.

From there, he was defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator in Dallas in 2018-19, then sat out last year after Dallas fired head coach Jason Garrett. Richard said the choice to not coach in 2020 was a family decision.

"We made this decision," he said. "It wasn't like we were getting paid, or anything like that. The contract was up. So we didn't make this decision resting upon, 'Oh, well, I've still got carryover.' No, it wasn't that at all. It was just a decision that was right for us, we made it, and then there comes a point in time to where you don't like it.

"There's no regrets, because we made the decision, but it didn't feel good, it didn't feel right. It's kind of one of those deals to where, you know what you're supposed to be doing. We know what we're supposed to be doing and we weren't fulfilling that obligation. And that's what kind of puts a strain on the decision.

"But as far as staying in tune with the game, that was still exciting. Game day is always exciting, just being able to watch the different schemes and the matchups, being able to view and see offenses and consistency between them and how they're still being called across the league, defense the same way. Picking up tendencies. That didn't change; that didn't change at all, almost to the point to where it was exhausting. Because there's too much football to watch.