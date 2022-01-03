New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson | 2021 NFL Week 17

SAINTS LINEBACKER Demario Davis﻿

On if they are at their best when Cam Jordan is playing at a high level:

"Most certainly. He has proven that he is one of the most effective defensive ends in the game. Just the ability to wreak havoc on offense and so certainly he's playing the way he's been playing. It affects the offense tremendously just because of the run game they can't get on track because of them having to account an extra guy in the pass game. It was just a tremendous performance by him a tremendous performance by the guys in the back there and we certainly have to have that type of play coming down the stretch.

On how C.J. Gardener Johnson was key today:

"My coach says that every week. He played big today and had a phenomenal effort. Again, he's another player that is effective in the run game and the pass game. When they run his way, he is able to make plays in the backfield. He can take the ball away in the pass game. It was a phenomenal effort by him and the rest of the guys on the back end holding what can be an explosive offense to limited plays."

On the mindset going into this week:

"These last few weeks it's been playoffs for us. It's must win. It's win or go home and we are in that type of situation. I understand the challenge of it being a must win game. It is something that we embrace and don't run away from. To come in against a good opponent and find a way to when we know what's at stake is good. We need to do the same thing next week and from here on out. Our mindset is must win. That can be beneficial to us and where we are trying to go, so we have to make the most of it."

On having a shot at the playoffs next week:

"There are no words to express how proud I am to be a part of a culture like this one with a coaching staff like this and all of my brothers in the locker room. For the journey that we've been through this season that was very unique with a lot of adversity, it could have made a lot of people fold or hang it up. This team has been resilient and has continued to fight the entire time. All you can hope for is going into the last week of the season playing meaningful football. The thing you want in this game is a chance. It's what you do with it. For us to be going into the last week of the season to have a chance to chase the crown is remarkable in regards to all that we have been through. There is no culture or team that I'd rather be a part of than this unit right now going into the last week of the season. I'm certainly excited about the opportunity at hand."

On how impressive is the coaching staff:

"It starts at the top with Sean (Payton) and how he leads and guides us. The injuries that they have had to overcome of the offensive side of the ball and all of the shifting that had to take place. I remember earlier in the season we only had four offensive coaches for one game. It was like that on special teams. We have Pro Bowl players on the special teams unit. On the defensive side, every can see the level that the defense playing. That begins with DA (Dennis Allen) and all the other (defensive) coaches. The things that have taken place this season and the coaches have continued to shift around and to get us to play at a high level no matter who's on the field. To have a shot at the end of the year, you have to give credit where credit's due. I am not taking away from the players on the field, but the coaches have been a big part of that success."