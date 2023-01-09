Game notes: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 18

- The Saints lost to the Carolina Panthers 10-7 to conclude their 2022-23 season to finish 7-10.
- New Orleans outgained Carolina 304-203 and had 16 first downs to Carolina's 14.
- QB Andy Dalton completed 15-of-25 passes for 171 yards and one touchdown. Dalton moved into a tie for 27th all time in touchdown passes (244 with John Hadl) and 24th in all time passing yards with his performance (38,150 past Dave Krieg). Dalton finished the season, completing 252-of-378 passes (career-high 66.7%) for 2,871 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- RB Alvin Kamara finished the day with 107 rushing yards on 23 carries (4.7 avg.) and one catch for three yards. He led the Saints in rushing for the fifth consecutive season, carrying 223 times for 897 yards (4.0 avg.). This made Kamara the only Saints to have five consecutive seasons leading the team in rushing, surpassing RBs Mark Ingram II (2014-17) and George Rogers (1981-84). Kamara and Ingram (2012, 2014-17) are also the only two Saints to lead the club in rushing five times overall. Adding in 57 receptions for 490 yards for 1,387 total yards from scrimmage, this was Kamara's sixth straight year with at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage, becoming the first player to accomplish this feat since Julio Jones (2014-19). With Kamara's eighth career 100-yard rushing game, he surpassed RB Chuck Muncie for the sixth most 100-yard rushing games in franchise history.
- WR Chris Olave went over 1,000 yards on the year, finishing with a club-best five receptions for team-high 60 yards with a first quarter 25-yard touchdown, for season totals of a team-high 72 catches for a club-best 1,042 yards (team-best 14.5 avg.) and four touchdowns. He joins Michael Thomas (2016) and Marques Colston (2006) as only the third Saint to cross the 1,000-yard threshold in their rookie seasons. Olave also joins WR Danny Abramowicz (1967, 50 receptions for 721 yards (14.4 avg.) as only the second Saint to lead the team in receptions, receiving yards and yards per catch in his rookie campaign.
- New Orleans scored a touchdown on its opening drive of the game, an eight-play, 75- yard drive ending with the 25-yard touchdown pass from Dalton to Olave, making these last two weeks the first time it has scored touchdowns on the opening drive in back-to-back games since weeks 16 and 17 of the 2020 season.
- The Saints defense allowed negative four passing yards in the first half, the lowest number of net passing yards allowed in the first half of a Saints contest since -15 on Oct. 29, 1989 vs. Atlanta.
- New Orleans allowed less than 20 points for the eighth straight game, the first time they have done that since an eight-game span from 12/16/91-10/11/92. The Saints allowed ten points in each of the final three games of the season. The last time New Orleans had a streak of giving up no more than ten points in a game for three or more straight contests was a six-game run from 9/8-10/20/91.
- The Saints allowed 32 net passing yards, as Panthers QB Sam Darnold managed to completed only 5-of-15 passes for 43 yards with two interceptions and a 2.8 passer rating. The 32 net passing yards by Carolina was the sixth-lowest total by a Saints opponent in a single game. The 2.8 passer rating by Darnold was the lowest that an opposing quarterback (min. ten att.) had against New Orleans all-time.
- Linebacker Demario Davis finished the afternoon with eight tackles (three solo) to tie for the team lead, bringing his season total to a club-best 109 stops.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan added seven tackles and one stop for loss.
- Defensive tackle Shy Tuttle finished with five tackles (three solo) and one pass defense to finish the campaign with a career-high 49 stops to lead Saints defensive tackles.
- Safety Tyrann Mathieu recorded his third interception of the year and finished with eight total tackles (four solo) and his first forced fumble of the season.
- Mathieu set a career high with 91 tackles on the year, breaking his previous record of 89, which he had twice as a member of the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. Mathieu also finished the season with a club-best three picks and one fumble recovery to lead New Orleans with four takeaways.
- Safety Daniel Sorensen grabbed a crucial interception late in the fourth quarter, his second in the last three games. Sorensen finished with four total tackles.
- Defensive back J.T. Gray had one solo tackles, a sack for an eight-yard loss and one solo special teams stop. Gray finishes the season leading the team with 12 coverage stops, leading the Saints in special teams tackles in back-to-back seasons.
- Linebacker Andrew Dowell finished with one special teams tackle and a forced fumble on punt coverage.
- Punter Blake Gillikin punted five times for 224 yards with a 44.8 gross punting average and a 40.4 net with two inside the 20-yard line and a career-long 68-yard punt, tied for the eighth-longest in club history. Gillikin's 32 inside-the-20 for 2022 is the franchise's highest total since the statistical category was first tabulated in 1976.