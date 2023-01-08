Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave reaches 1,000-yard mark on touchdown catch vs. Carolina Panthers

Olave just third Saints rookie to achieve the milestone

Jan 08, 2023 at 12:10 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
2223-SAINTS-ChrisOlave-1000yds-web

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave reached the 1,000-yard mark in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome.

Olave, a 6-foot, 187-pounder, entered the game needing 18 yards to reach 1,000 yards for the season and achieved the mark with a 25-yard touchdown catch on the Saints' opening drive. Entering the game, he had 67 catches and three touchdowns.

Olave, a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State, is the third Saints rookie to achieve the milestone joining Marques Colston (2006, 1,038 yards) and Michael Thomas (2016, 1,137 yards).

Related Content

news

Panthers at Saints Live Updates - January 8, 2023 - NFL Week 18

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 18 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 8

Saints play host to Carolina Panthers in regular-season finale at noon

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 6

Saints finish the season at home against Carolina on Sunday

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 5

Saints finish the season at home against Carolina on Sunday

news

Saints vs. Panthers Week 18 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

Saints enter Sunday's season finale looking to end their campaign having won their last four games for the first time since the 2011 season

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 18

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on January 8, 2023

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 18 vs. Panthers

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Jan. 4

Saints finish the season at home against Carolina on Sunday

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Tuesday, Jan. 3

Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

news

New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 8

Final regular-season game of 2022 will be broadcast by Fox

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 2

Saints defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday

Advertising