New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave reaches 1,000-yard mark on touchdown catch vs. Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave reached the 1,000-yard mark in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome.
Olave, a 6-foot, 187-pounder, entered the game needing 18 yards to reach 1,000 yards for the season and achieved the mark with a 25-yard touchdown catch on the Saints' opening drive. Entering the game, he had 67 catches and three touchdowns.
Olave, a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State, is the third Saints rookie to achieve the milestone joining Marques Colston (2006, 1,038 yards) and Michael Thomas (2016, 1,137 yards).