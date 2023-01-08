Inability to take advantage of opportunity arose for New Orleans Saints again in season finale against Carolina

DEFENSE: If the defense's job is to keep the opponent off the scoreboard, it's hard to not deem Sunday a success. Ten points allowed, and two turnovers forced – interceptions by safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen – should have been sufficient to win. New Orleans was gashed on the ground – 171 yards allowed on 41 carries – by a team that couldn't pass, and didn't want to try. Not being able to slow down that phase of the game was disappointing. But the work submitted by the pass defense was phenomenal. Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold completed 5 of 15 passes for 43 yards, was sacked twice and intercepted twice. The Panthers had minus-4 net passing yards in the first half. It'll be difficult to find times in Saints history where opponents have been so abysmal in the passing game, and still managed to win. New Orleans didn't get off the field well on third down – the Panthers converted 8 of 14 times – but, still, the defense did enough good work to counter that. The unit deserved a better result on the scoreboard.