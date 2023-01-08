Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen come up with big turnovers for New Orleans Saints against Carolina

DEFENSE: Defensive tackle David Onyemata played one of his most disruptive games of the season, with a sack, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hit, three tackles and numerous other times when he was after the quarterback or forcing an adjustment in the backfield. But the two safeties, Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen, each came up with an interception and both times, put the offense in position to score. New Orleans came up empty offensively on both of the extra possessions, but Mathieu and Sorenson both robbed the Panthers of scoring opportunities (Mathieu's pick came at the 2-yard line). Mathieu finished with a pass defensed and eight tackles, and Sorenson had a pass defensed and four tackles.