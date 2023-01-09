Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 18

:

SAINTS HEAD COACH DENNIS ALLEN

Opening Statement:

"Obviously, a disappointing loss. We did not do enough good things to win the game. I thought we dominated in a lot of different areas with the exception of the scoreboard. We had some opportunities we didn't take advantage of. That's what happens when you don't take advantage of the opportunities. You let a team hang around. They just hung around, and they kept fighting and had an opportunity to win at the end."

On the second half struggles:

"Look, I think there was some miscommunication on a couple of things. I thought there was a couple of times Andy (Dalton) got a little pressure. I thought there was a couple of times where there was a miscommunication or a misread in the passing game. We did not catch the ball like we needed to catch the ball. I think there was a multitude of things. I don't know that it was effort. We certainly didn't execute very well."

On not taking advantages of opportunities in the game:

"I think we have to go back and look at it. We missed a field goal, and we fumbled it in scoring position – missed a field goal and had one blocked at the end. I thought we executed poorly in the series after the interception on potential field goal position. We went nowhere, and that field goal block, it was a bad series."

On how Chris Olave's performance has impressed throughout the season:

"(Olave) has been the same guy each and every week. He's highly talented. He has a lot of things he has to continue on to get better at. I think there's a lot of growth left in that player. I think we are expecting to see that growth in that player. Certainly a good start, but not near where he can be. I think he's going to have a good offseason, so that we can take that next step into developing him into the type of receiver I think he really can be."

On his characterization of the season:

"Look, I think challenging. We obviously didn't win as many games as we would have liked to. I thought our guys fought and battled. I thought they overcame some adversity. There's a handful of games there that feel like if we would have been able to make a couple of critical games, then those games could have been different. Then, I think we would be talking a little bit differently in here, but that's the nature of game that we play. We have to find a way to be able to make the critical plays in critical situations to give ourselves a chance to win the game."

On how disappointing the game was today to lose after winning the last three contests:

"I'd say it was disappointing. I'd say it's disappointing because in terms of moving the ball and yardage, I thought statistically we had an advantage. It felt like, defensively, we played a solid game today. I do not think we tackled as well as we can. I thought we made some plays, a couple takeaways, yet were not able to capitalize on some of those things. That was the frustrating thing. That is what was disappointing."

On his explanation for the last offensive series:

"We were hoping to be able to convert the first down and get ourselves into a more manageable field goal position. We got behind the sticks a little bit. We'd been rushing the ball well. I think we were averaging four-point-something per carry. We felt like we could run the ball a little bit. We felt like we could utilize some of their timeouts. We had a little bit of a misread at the end in that ball to (Chris) Olave. It was a sloppy series. We didn't execute very well there."

On what life lessons he would share with the team from this season:

"The life lesson is you only get so many opportunities in life at success. You have to take advantage of those opportunities when they present themselves. I think the other life lesson is that the strongest people are the ones who can persevere through whatever adversities through at you, whether it be injuries, losses, personal issues in your home life. I think our group is tough-minded in that regard. I think it's going to serve us well going forward."

On a misread where a receiver was not near the ball:

"It was a little double-move pump. I'm not sure exactly what happened on that play. Andy (Dalton) left the ball inside, and (Chris) Olave was outside. Those are all things we will discuss as a staff and see where we've got to get better."

On what the offense needs for next season:

"There's probably a better time for us to answer that question in terms of what we need going forward in the offseason. Mickey (Loomis) and I will sit down and talk about a lot of different things. We will evaluate our program from top to bottom. We will make whatever adjustments we need to make, and then, we will have a plan moving forward."

On anticipated roster changes being high in 2023:

"I don't know that. Look, certainly, we have these magnets on our board that have our depth chart. A red magnet means an unrestricted free agent, and certainly, there's a lot of those red magnets up there. We know in the business of pro football there is always change. There will be change. To what extent? I think those are decisions we are going to have to come up with in the next week or two."

On potential coaching changes:

"I think, again, like I just said, we are going to evaluate everything. Nobody's making any decisions on anything 30 minutes after we walked off the field. We will see what we need to do to give ourselves the best opportunity to go forward."

On his thoughts on Marcus Davenport's ejection:

"I did not see exactly what it was. Was it a closed fist? A punch? Certainly, it looked like Marcus gave him a little slap or something, but I don't know what happened. My thoughts are I don't ever want us to be put in that position."

On going through the week after Bills S Damar Hamlin's injury:

"I'd say it was a challenging week for a lot of people. Again, earlier I said, what our guys go through to do the job that they do and to see something as traumatic as that happen, it's tough to deal with it. Yet, as the week went on, we kept getting a little more and more encouraging news. I think that was an uplifting thing to our team."

On the inability to win close games this season being a headscratcher:

"No, I'm not going to say those are a headscratcher. I'll tell you, there's a handful of plays in each and every game that you're going to look back at and say that was the determining factor. The headscratcher is we didn't make those critical plays at those critical moments when we needed to. How? How do you get to the point to where you're making those plays? That what we've got to challenge ourselves in the offseason to figure out."

On being as even keeled as he is and how that will go into the season's evaluation:

"A little bit of both. I think it is a long season. Certainly, it is a long offseason. I think it's two-fold. I think it's a good thing to have a couple of days to really sit back and reflect on the good, the bad and the ugly from the season. Then, once you've had a chance to sit back and reflect on that, then it's all about getting a plan in place to fix issues. That's exactly what we will do."

On Trevor Penning's start today:

"It's probably not fair for me to give you an assessment of (Penning's) play. Although, just off the cuff, I was encouraged by a few things that I saw. I saw a few effort plays downfield and things of that nature. As far as getting a really good evaluation of the player, I'll have to watch the tape. Then, I'll probably be able to get you a better idea."n s

On slow starts to moving the ball:

"I think the reason is execution. I don't think we've executed in the second half of the game. We have to be better at that."

On his personality to both the team and media: