New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Ravens | 2022 NFL Week 9

Now, we have a pretty fair representation of what the New Orleans Saints (3-5) can look like when all three units operate cleanly, without turnovers and an excess of penalties. The 24-0 victory over the Raiders was evidence of it. Now, can they produce another serving of it on national television, on Monday night in the Caesars Superdome against Baltimore (5-3)?

1. BOX HIM IN: Somehow, the Saints' defense has to force Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to do his damage with his arm, and not his legs. That has been borderline impossible for most NFL defenses in Jackson's career; he leads the Ravens this season with 553 yards and two touchdowns on 75 carries (and has completed 148 of 235 passes for 1,635 yards and 15 touchdowns, with six interceptions). He's going to escape the pocket and make a drive-extending run or two, or one that he gains 15 yards even after the defense does just about everything right. Still, though, he can't be allowed to have everything, and if he can be surrounded and confined, and his run game can be limited, New Orleans will take its chances with that. It worked against the Raiders, when Las Vegas was limited to 38 rushing yards. It possibly can work again against the Ravens.