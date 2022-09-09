Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Uniform Watch: Saints at Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 1

New Orleans to wear home whites for season opener in Atlanta

Sep 09, 2022 at 11:49 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons | Best of NFC South Rivalry

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
1 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
2 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
3 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
4 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
5 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
6 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
7 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
8 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
9 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
10 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
11 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
12 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
13 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
14 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
15 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
16 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
17 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
18 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
19 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
20 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
21 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
22 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
23 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
24 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
25 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
26 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
27 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
28 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
29 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
30 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
31 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
32 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
33 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
34 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
35 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
36 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
37 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
38 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
39 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
40 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Mark Humphrey/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
41 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

David Goldman/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
42 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Mark Humphrey/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
43 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
44 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
45 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
46 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
47 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
48 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
49 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

New Orleans Saints
Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
50 / 55

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Monday Night Football on the re-opening of the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 of the 2006 season.
51 / 55

Game action photos from Monday Night Football on the re-opening of the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 of the 2006 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from Monday Night Football on the re-opening of the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 of the 2006 season.
52 / 55

Game action photos from Monday Night Football on the re-opening of the Superdome as the New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons in week 3 of the 2006 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
gleason-blocked-punt-falcons
53 / 55
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
54 / 55

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CP-NOSATL-Shy-Tuttle-1920-0001
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints announced their uniform selection for their 2022 NFL season opener. The squad will wear their white jerseys with white pants as they travel to Atlanta on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is slated for Noon CT on FOX.

New Orleans will open its season against the Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014. The Saints will start their annual journey away from the Caesars Superdome for the second consecutive season, looking for similar momentum to a 38-3 win over Green Bay in 2021, in a game relocated due to Hurricane Ida. New Orleans will open the season with three consecutive division matchups for only the third time, the first time since the 1995 campaign.

FULL GAME PREVIEW: NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT ATLANTA FALCONS

Related Links

Related Content

news

Falcons vs. Saints Week 1 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The Atlanta Falcons lead the regular season series, 53-52, with the New Orleans Saints holding a 22-10 advantage over the Falcons since 2006.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons on September 11, 2022

news

Game notes from New Orleans Saints preseason win over Los Angeles Chargers

Saints converted 9-of-13 third down attempts for a 69% conversion percentage

news

Postgame quotes from Coach Dennis Allen, Saints players

Allen: 'We did what we needed to do to win the game'

news

New Orleans Saints close out preseason with strong showing against Chargers

Jameis Winston starts at quarterback, leads team to touchdown on his only drive

news

Replay of Live Updates - Chargers at Saints - August 26, 2022 - NFL Preseason Week 3

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 3 game during the 2022 NFL Preseason.

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Preseason Week 3 vs. Chargers

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers

news

Will quarterback Jameis Winston play in New Orleans Saints preseason finale?

He wants to play, but caution may win out

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chargers | 2022 NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 26, 2022

news

Saints vs. Chargers Preseason Week 3 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The Saints and Chargers have played 13 times in the regular season, with the Chargers leading the series 7-6

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints preseason loss to Green Bay Packers

Receiver Chris Olave scored his first NFL touchdown on a 20-yard pass

Advertising