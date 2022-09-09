Uniform Watch: Saints at Falcons | 2022 NFL Week 1

Revisit the NFC South rivalry with a look at some of the best photos of the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups through the years.
The New Orleans Saints announced their uniform selection for their 2022 NFL season opener. The squad will wear their white jerseys with white pants as they travel to Atlanta on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is slated for Noon CT on FOX.
New Orleans will open its season against the Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014. The Saints will start their annual journey away from the Caesars Superdome for the second consecutive season, looking for similar momentum to a 38-3 win over Green Bay in 2021, in a game relocated due to Hurricane Ida. New Orleans will open the season with three consecutive division matchups for only the third time, the first time since the 1995 campaign.