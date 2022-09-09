Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2022 Week 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Three players out, four questionable against Falcons in Week 1

Sep 09, 2022 at 02:21 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons to kick off the 2022 NFL season.

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRTre'Quan SmithShoulderDNPDNPDNPOut
RBDwayne WashingtonHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
TLandon YoungHipDNPDNPLPQuestionable
WRMichael ThomasHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
CErik McCoyCalfLPLPFP
LBPete WernerGroinLPLPFP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringLPLPLPQuestionable
STyrann MathieuIllnessDNPQuestionable

ATLANTA FALCONS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
TEParker HesseNIRDNP
CBDarren HallQuadricepLPLPLPQuestionable
WRDrake LondonKneeLPLPLPQuestionable

