Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2023 Saints mock drafts - updated March 6, 2023

Keep track of the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
ESPN Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2023 Mock Draft
Mel Kiper Jr. has the Saints drafting:
"... Juwan Johnson was fine last season -- 42 catches, seven touchdowns -- but they could upgrade with Washington, who is one of the most physically gifted and talented tight ends I've scouted."
NFL.com Media Draft Analyst Chad Reuter's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Chad Reuter has the Saints drafting:
"If the Saints land a quarterback via trade/free agency, then I could see them turning their attention to the D-line early in the draft..."
CBS Sports Draft Media Analyst Ryan Wilson's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson has the Saints drafting:
"Jordan Addison isn't a big target, but he's one of the most dynamic players in the country who can line up anywhere..."
More of the latest 2023 Saints mock drafts
Pro Football Focus Media Draft Analyst Trevor Sikkema's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson
"At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds with a ton of athletic potential, Murphy fits the bill for the type of player the Saints gravitate toward on the defensive line. His lack of production is a concern, but his combine performance will likely lock him into the first round."
Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 2/27/23)
CBS Sports Media Draft Analyst Josh Edwards's 2023 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Lukas Van Ness, edge, Iowa
"As New Orleans moves toward the future, finding inexpensive contributors will help long term as the Saints try to regain salary cap health..."
Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/5/23)
Yahoo Sports Draft Analyst Tim Weaver's 2023 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: O'Cyrus Torrence, offensive line, Florida
"After getting back into the first round thanks to their trade with the Denver Broncos for the rights to former head coach Sean Payton, the Saints get to start chipping away at their long list of needs. Without a quarterback worthy of this spot, New Orleans opts to address their needs in the trenches with this year's top interior blocker."
Full 2023 NFL Mock Draft (Updated 3/2/23)