New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Marcus Davenport

'We try to never take a play off'

Feb 18, 2021 at 09:26 AM
Marcus Davenport 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport played in 11 games in the 2020 season due to multiple injuries including a concussion, toe injury and elbow problems. Davenport posted 21 tackles (12 solo), and 2.0 passes defended. The third-year defensive end racked up eight quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks, with one sack that came late in the Week 5 matchup helping the Saints prevail against the Carolina Panthers.

Best game of davenport's 2020 season:

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound force performed at a high-level in the Saints' 27-24 victory over the Panthers in Week 5. Davenport posted two tackles (one solo) while adding a fourth quarter sack of Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for an eight-yard loss that forced the Panthers to attempt a 65-yard field-goal attempt with 1:55 left. It was unsuccessful.

Best quote from Davenport's 2020 season:

"I'd have to say the main thing is just our pride. We try to never really take a play off. So, you know, of course, when it's run or pass, you try to just do your best to win every block. So, I think it's just that simple. You know, we try to win."

Advertising