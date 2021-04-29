New Orleans Saints exercise fifth-year option on defensive end Marcus Davenport

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have exercised the fifth-year option on DE ﻿ Marcus Davenport ﻿. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Davenport, 6-6, 265, was the club's first round choice in the 2018 NFL Draft (14th overall) out of the University of Texas-San Antonio. In four seasons, Davenport has appeared in 37 games with 14 starts, recording 75 tackles (39 solo), 12.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He has also appeared in four postseason games, posting four tackles (three solo). He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018.