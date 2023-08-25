Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 21

1. Offensive MVP: As New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023 comes to a close Friday, Aug. 25 with a practice in the Caesars Superdome (with one preseason game and final afternoon practice on Tuesday, Aug. 29 remaining), it's time to give our preseason awards as we do each training camp here on Key Observations. Let's start with the offensive side of the ball: I must say, through the first three weeks of camp, there really wasn't much of a competition. As the last couple of weeks have progressed and we have gotten into games and joint practices, the race has become much closer. So this award will be split. 1a. Wide receiver Chris Olave﻿. As I mentioned previously, he would have been the clear-cut winner early on, and if you ask other media members who cover practice every day, they might be of the same opinion. Olave has been the best player on the field from Day 1, especially when you look at how he has practiced, specifically in 1-on-1, 7-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills. Olave has basically been uncover-able. He has dominated those periods of practice, and it hasn't mattered who has been covering him on the defensive side. He has made catches at every level, including contested catches, and has shown the ability to gain yards after the catch. The second-year product out of Ohio State is poised to have a huge year. which would be something considering he became the third rookie in Saints history to gain 1,000 yards receiving a year ago, without playing a full 17-game schedule. 1b. Tight end Juwan Johnson﻿. Johnson has been rock solid throughout training camp, but as we near the end of camp and the beginning of the regular season, it's become crystal clear that Johnson will be a massive part of the offense. Time after time during practices and games the fourth-year player out of Oregon has come up with a big play, almost always moving the chains for first downs. He had two first down catches in the preseason game vs the Chiefs and a huge touchdown reception in a team drill vs the Chargers in the joint practices in Costa Mesa. Don't take my word for it though, Coach Dennis Allen and quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ have been liberal in their praise for Johnson and what he has done in the offseason and how he has looked in camp. The former wide receiver can do it all on the field, and most certainly will do so when the regular season starts on Sep 10 vs Tennessee.