Ironman linebacker Demario Davis back where he belongs for New Orleans Saints

Davis said all Saints fans should be excited for the upcoming season. If his play continues in the same stratosphere, he'll be one of the main reasons for the optimism.

He finished last season with a career-high 6.5 sacks, six passed defensed, an interception, 10 tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and 109 tackles for a Saints defense that finished ninth in scoring (20.3 points per game allowed), fifth in total defense (314.8 yards) and second in pass defense (184.4 yards).

Getting back in practice was a step in that direction, and his return immediately registered. Davis supplies juice, whether in the middle of a rep or while observing.

"I think he needs to be out here practicing, which is what he's doing," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I don't expect to see him in a game. I think he'll be ready to go when the season opens up."

"Certainly, it's good to be back out there with the guys," said Davis, who only has missed one of a possible 178 games, due to Covid protocol. In five seasons since joining the Saints as an unrestricted free agent, he has 22.5 sacks, two interceptions, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 554 tackles and 55 tackles for loss.

"When you've spent 12 years in this game, you know it's a long season and so you want to make sure your body is fully prepared to take on that load and be your strongest at the finish of the season," he said. "Without taking preseason reps sometimes that can feel a little bit different, but I feel like as a pro, you've got to know how to get yourself to optimal level, optimal performance.