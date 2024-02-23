 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Saints News | New Orleans Saints

5 Things to Know about Saints senior offensive assistant Rick Dennison

Dennison joins Saints as next stop in 28th year of NFL coaching

Feb 23, 2024 at 09:32 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that they have hired Rick Dennison as the team's new Senior Offensive Assistant. Here are five things to know about the Saints coaching addition:

Rick Dennison

Senior Offensive Assistant

  1. During his 27 seasons in the NFL, Dennison has helped coach teams to 13 playoff appearances, five division titles and three Super Bowl victories. Prior to joining the Saints, Dennison served three seasons on the Minnesota Vikings coaching staff from 2019-21. Dennison's NFL coaching experience also includes stints with the New York Jets (2018), Buffalo Bills (2017), Baltimore Ravens (2014), Houston Texans (2010-2013) and two stints with the Denver Broncos (1995-2009, 2015-2016).
  2. Dennison has coached 18 different Pro Bowl players at seven different positions, including six offensive linemen during his extensive career. 
  3. In Dennison's time as an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, his rushing offenses have averaged 2,056 yards a season (128.1 ypg.) and 4.4 yards per carry, while producing 14.8 touchdowns a season.
  4. As a player, Dennison played nine NFL seasons as a linebacker for the Denver Broncos, appearing in 128 regular season games (52 starts) and totaling 514 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, six forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries and played in three Super Bowls.
  5. Dennison played collegiately at Colorado State University, earning three varsity letters and was named second-team Academic All-American as a senior.

