New Orleans Saints
Saints News

5 Things to Know about Saints offensive line coach John Benton

Benton joins staff after NFC Championship season with 49ers, joining Kubiak

Feb 22, 2024 at 01:39 PM
The New Orleans Saints announced that they have hired John Benton as the team's new offensive line coach. Here are five things to know about the Saints coaching addition:

  1. Of the offensive lines he has directed since 2004, Benton had seven seasons where those teams have finished in the top ten in the NFL in rushing yards per game.
  2. Over Benton's four seasons in San Francisco, the 49ers produced the fourth-most rushing yards in the league, with top ten rushing offenses in each of his last three seasons, including the league's number one rushing attack in 2019 which led to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.
  3. Benton's previous league stops include the New York Jets (2021-22), San Francisco 49ers (2017-20), Jacksonville Jaguars (2016), Miami Dolphins (2014-15), Houston Texans (2006-13) and St. Louis Rams (2004-05).
  4. Prior to the NFL, Benton spent 17 years coaching at the collegiate level with Colorado State University, and California University (Pa).
  5. Benton was also a four-year starter as an offensive lineman at Colorado State from 1983-86 where he earned honorable mention All-WAC honors during his junior and senior seasons.

Related Links

Photos: Guards and Centers | 2023 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Check out photos of the New Orleans Saints guards/centers in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.
