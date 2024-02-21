Saints announce six offensive coaching hires

Janocko (pronounced juh-NO-co) has 13 years of coaching experience, 11 in the National Football League, including the last two as quarterbacks coach of the Chicago Bears. Over the past two seasons, Janocko was instrumental in the development of Bears signal-caller Justin Fields, who completed 419-of-688 (60.9%) passes for 4,804 yards with 33 touchdown passes, while carrying 284 times for 1,800 yards (6.3 avg.) with 12 touchdowns in 28 starts. In Week 14 of the 2023 season, Fields became the second-fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in just 36 games and only the third signal-caller with at least 2,000 rushing yards in his first three seasons. In 2023, despite playing in two fewer games than 2022 due to injuries, Fields improved in most major passing categories, while completing 227-of-370 (61.4%) passes for 2,562 yards with 16 touchdowns and a 86.3 passer rating, while carrying 124 times for 657 yards with four touchdowns. The Bears improved their victory total from three in 2022 to seven in 2023, as Fields won four of his final six starts.

Fields finished 2022 with eight rushing touchdowns and 1,143 rushing yards over 15 starts, becoming one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for 1,000 or more yards in a single season, joining Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick. He also completed 192-of-318 (60.4%) passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season, while posting a passer rating of at least 92.0 in five of eight starts from Weeks 8-17.

Prior to his time in Chicago, Janocko spent seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, coaching with the offensive line (2017-19) and serving as wide receivers coach (2020) and quarterbacks coach (2021).

In 2021, Janocko helped veteran QB Kirk Cousins throw for 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 103.1 passer rating, as he was named to his third Pro Bowl. Cousins' passer rating ranked fourth-best in the NFL and he was one of only two quarterbacks in 2021 to throw for over 30 touchdowns with fewer than ten interceptions.

With Janocko as his position coach in 2020, first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson had one of the greatest seasons by a rookie receiver in NFL history. Jefferson set the rookie receiving record with 1,400 yards, becoming the NFL's first rookie receiver to earn AP All-Pro honors since Randy Moss in 1998 and was tabbed to his first Pro Bowl. Veteran wideout Adam Thielen established a career-high 14 touchdown catches.

Janocko began his coaching career in 2011 as a graduate assistant at Rutgers. He entered the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) before working as quarterbacks coach at Mercyhurst University in 2014.