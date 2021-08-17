Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Juwan Johnson makes most of his opportunities on offense in New Orleans Saints preseason opener

'Just being another presence, a person that can add an aspect of a deep threat'

Aug 17, 2021 at 04:22 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Aug14SaintsRavens100
Michael DeMocker / NFL LCC
Photos from the preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Friday, August 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/NFL)

Juwan Johnson didn't have a slew of opportunities to show his wares for the New Orleans Saints in their preseason opener against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Preseason openers don't provide much of a chance for that, with coaching staffs attempting to provide snaps for as many as 90 players. But Johnson made the most of what he had offensively, with downfield receptions both times he was targeted, totaling a game-high 71 yards in the 17-14 loss.

For the receiver-turned-tight end – adding the extra poundage was easy, he said, because he loves to eat and New Orleans restaurants are happy to oblige – it was a glimpse of the skills the Saints believe Johnson can provide.

"I feel like a lot of guys can do that," Johnson said. "It's not just me, but obviously I feel like I can bring that element. Just being another presence, a person that can be an aspect of a deep threat, a valuable target or an asset.

"And just knowing that you have a whole bunch of guys on this offense – you have other tight ends, other wide receivers, and even running backs that make plays – it's good that I can be in that role and make some plays, also. Just to make the offense more efficient."

Johnson's first catch, a 33-yarder from ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ on first-and-10 from the Saints' 47 with two minutes left in the first half, was the longest gain of a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive that gave New Orleans a 14-6 lead.

His second catch, a 38-yarder from Ian Book with 2:06 left and the Saints trailing 17-14, was a short reception that he took to the Raven's 35-yard line to position the Saints for a chance to win it.

"It felt good, being back, playing a different team besides us," he said. "It's just how it was last year. I feel like offensively, we haven't missed much of a beat. We just picked up our stuff and kept going."

Johnson was undrafted in 2020, and had four catches for 39 yards last year.

Related Links

"I wouldn't say really nerves, it was just more of I was just eager to play," he said of the preseason opener. "Just knowing I haven't played against another team in so long, I was more eager than nervous or anything.

"I was super excited – all the hard work that you put in during the offseason, it's just like, 'All right, now it's time to display it against a different team.' It's something that I looked forward to ever since the last game of the season last year."

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 231-pounder out of Oregon, said he also looks forward to the blocking aspect of playing his new position.

"I've always had that attitude," he said. "I just love to block. I just love to play football, to be honest with you.

"For me, special teams is kind of big for me because I just love hitting people. That's just kind of my thing. That's just me, that's just always been my mentality, always just wanting to compete, always just wanting make that initial contact to get that nerves out during the game. I'm always just wanting to do anything, because I'm trying to be that team player that everyone needs."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Defensive back KeiVarae Russell placed on reserve/Covid-19
news

New Orleans Saints preseason opener spoiled by turnovers, penalties

Six turnovers, 10 penalties pivotal in 17-14 loss to Baltimore
news

New Orleans Saints ability to adjust tested yet again with Patrick Robinson retirement

'It was something that deep down inside he felt'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Team signs veteran kicker Brett Maher, cornerback Patrick Robinson retires
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson retires

Robinson was team's first round pick in 2010
news

Wil Lutz out with core muscle surgery, New Orleans Saints will add kicker to training camp roster

'Rather than wait, we're going to go ahead and have that (surgery) done right away'
news

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams' quest to improve is constant

'I just continue to get better at watching film and coming out on the field and trying new things to see where I can get to'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign tight end Josh Pederson
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Ken Crawley operating with confidence in training camp

'I'm just getting back to the basics of being technically sound'
news

New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Kwon Alexander and waive linebacker Kendall Donnerson

Alexander played for the Saints in 2020
news

New Orleans Saints, linebacker Kwon Alexander to reunite

'He's someone we wanted to have back'
Advertising