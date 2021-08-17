Juwan Johnson makes most of his opportunities on offense in New Orleans Saints preseason opener

"I wouldn't say really nerves, it was just more of I was just eager to play," he said of the preseason opener. "Just knowing I haven't played against another team in so long, I was more eager than nervous or anything.

"I was super excited – all the hard work that you put in during the offseason, it's just like, 'All right, now it's time to display it against a different team.' It's something that I looked forward to ever since the last game of the season last year."

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 231-pounder out of Oregon, said he also looks forward to the blocking aspect of playing his new position.

"I've always had that attitude," he said. "I just love to block. I just love to play football, to be honest with you.