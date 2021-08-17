Ian Book was excited for debut as a New Orleans Saint

FILLING THE ROLE: Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo didn't play much special teams in college at Stanford, but he looks comfortable doing so for the Saints. Payton has noted several times how good Adebo's work was on special teams against the Ravens. He had one tackle, but that didn't encompass his total impact.

"He's got good speed," Payton said of Adebo, who also totaled three tackles on defense. "He's got good quicks. He's done a good job playing the gunner, he's done a good job at jammer.

"So it starts with a physical skillset and then, enough savvy to understand what the job is specific to that down in the kicking game. He's one of those guys that has stood out in that area."

WE'RE TALKIN' BOUT PRACTICE: But in a good way, because receiver Tre'Quan Smith returned for limited work, and linebacker Kwon Alexander participated in some defensive lineups.

Smith hadn't practiced since Aug. 3 and Payton said he hopes to see him in Monday's preseason game against Jacksonville in the Caesars Superdome.

"I would want to get him into a preseason game, and hopefully this week we're able to do that," Payton said.

Alexander ruptured his Achilles in the Christmas Day game last season, but was re-signed on Aug. 3 and has said that he's ready for game action.

"To be out here and getting work relative to the date of his injury – I said it when we signed him, obviously he's ahead of schedule, we just have to be smart and patient," Payton said.

ODDS AND ENDS: The notable transactions for the Saints are that defensive back KeiVarae Russell tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the Covid list (he doesn't count against the roster), and that the team Tuesday didn't have a kicker after designating Brett Maher waived/injured.