Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 17

Revolving door

Even though the roster was cut to the mandatory 85 by Tuesday, and a Covid positive test in cornerback ﻿KeiVarae Russell﻿ (who doesn't count against the 85), the team continues to bring players in for tryouts, and Tuesday was no exception. The media was moved outside for player media availability so the new arrivals (who went straight into the testing trailer upon arrival), could get inside immediately after practice and show what they could do. The takeaway is this, with the final cutdown date still a couple weeks away, the Saints are still looking to improve the roster each and every day, as they see fit. FYI, the next cutdown date will be Aug. 24, when the roster must be trimmed to 80.