Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 17

Wide receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ returned to practice on Tuesday

Aug 17, 2021 at 02:38 PM
7-28-19 Training Camp in Metairie, LA Headshots 2019 New Orleans Saints All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert
Todd Graffagnini
CP-TreQuan-Smith-Camp21-2560-073121
Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Welcome back

After a couple weeks on the proverbial shelf, wide receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿ was back at practice Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the indoor facility at the Oschner Sports Performance Center. Smith participated on a limited basis, going through warmups and early QB-to-WR drills, but then was held out the remainder of team drills. He also caught passes on the side from all four QBs while the team worked on punt drills. Regardless of his participation, it was good to see No. 10 out there. Two other veterans who have missed some time the last week were safeties ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ and ﻿P.J. Williams﻿. Both were at practice Tuesday and participated fully in every drill. Still not practicing were rookie defensive end Payton Turner and rookie linebacker ﻿Pete Werner﻿.

CP-Kwon-Alexander-Camp21-2560-080521
Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Kwon easing into it

We have watched linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ on the practice field for the last 10 days or so for the most part though, he has been in mostly walk-through drills and conditioning. On Tuesday, however, that ramped up a bit. Alexander participated during team, contact drills for the first time during training camp. We've said it before, but the fact that Alexander is even out there seven months after a torn Achilles tendon is nothing short of remarkable. The linebackers prior to camp, which maybe might have been a position in question, now 15 practices and one preseason game in, might be considered a position of strength on this New Orleans Saints team.

Related Links

Photos: 2021 Saints Training Camp - August 17, 2021

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
1 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
15 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
35 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
36 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
37 / 37

The New Orleans Saints take the field on Aug. 17, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Revolving door

Even though the roster was cut to the mandatory 85 by Tuesday, and a Covid positive test in cornerback ﻿KeiVarae Russell﻿ (who doesn't count against the 85), the team continues to bring players in for tryouts, and Tuesday was no exception. The media was moved outside for player media availability so the new arrivals (who went straight into the testing trailer upon arrival), could get inside immediately after practice and show what they could do. The takeaway is this, with the final cutdown date still a couple weeks away, the Saints are still looking to improve the roster each and every day, as they see fit. FYI, the next cutdown date will be Aug. 24, when the roster must be trimmed to 80.

Related Content

news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Sunday, Aug. 15

Saints return to practice despite late arrival from Baltimore
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Thursday, Aug. 12

Final practice before Saturday's preseason game at Baltimore
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, Aug. 11

Officials working with team on points of emphasis for this season
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 10

First look at new kicker Brett Maher
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Monday, Aug. 9

Offense, defense pick up the tempo, intensity
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Saturday, Aug. 7

Chase Hansen delivers big hit
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Friday, Aug. 6

Offense has strong showing
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Thursday, Aug. 5

Defense has another strong practice
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, Aug. 4

Kicker Wil Lutz returns to practice
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 3

Defense had a strong performance
news

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Monday, Aug. 2

Four new players make their practice debut Monday
Advertising