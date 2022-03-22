Saints agree to terms with quarterback Jameis Winston on two-year contract

From 2015-19, Winston set numerous Buccaneers passing records including both the franchise's career passing yards mark, which still stands and single-season marks in passing yards and touchdown passes at the time. In his final season in Tampa Bay in 2019, he posted career-highs in passing yards (5,109), touchdown passes (33), completions (380), and yards-per-attempt (8.2). During a two-game stretch in wins in Weeks 14 and 15, Winston tossed for 456 and 458 yards, becoming the only player in NFL history to pass for 450 yards in consecutive contests. Winston's NFL-best 5,109 passing yards is the eighth-highest total in league record books, as he is one of only nine signal-callers to reach 5,000 yards passing.

Prior to being the first pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston turned in a historic career at Florida State filled with numerous individual and team accolades. In his two seasons as a starter in Tallahassee, Winston posted a 27-1 record, became only the second freshman to win the Heisman Trophy in 2013 and led the Seminoles to back-to-back 13-0 regular seasons as well as a victory over Auburn in the 2014 BCS National Championship where he was named the game's Offensive Most Valuable Player. Winston finished his college career with 7,964 passing yards, 65 touchdown passes and a 163.3 passer rating.