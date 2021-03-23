Jameis Winston eager to compete to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, hopes to pick up where Drew Brees left off

What Jameis Winston saw last year, as a backup quarterback with the New Orleans Saints, is what attracted the unrestricted free agent to re-sign this year, with a chance to become the starter for the Saints, who had Drew Brees as their full-time starter the last 15 seasons.

"I think that's the biggest thing, is the competitiveness that this organization possesses," Winston said Tuesday morning, during a lengthy interview with local media. "Everyone throughout the whole building is competing, is giving it their best and I was challenged by that, and I admire that and that's what I sunk into. That's what I'm about, competing. And this organization displays that day in and day out.

"I think an important thing is continuity, and what I saw last year is the relationship between an excellent head coach (Sean Payton) and one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time display that day in and day out. I bought into that, and that's why I enjoyed New Orleans and I wanted to come back and compete for that – for that continuity with that coach, with these coordinators, with this team. I think that's what drew me back to New Orleans."

Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, played sparingly last season after New Orleans did not have a traditional offseason – OTAs, minicamps, etc. – due to Covid-19 restrictions. He took snaps in three regular-season games, including playing the second half of a 27-13 victory over San Francisco, when Brees' rib and lung injuries forced him out of the game, and threw a 56-yard touchdown pass in the Saints' playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

But Payton has asserted there will be a quarterback competition between Winston and Taysom Hill﻿, who was 3-1 as the starter last season in Brees' absence.

"I embrace every competition and I know Taysom is a competitive guy as well," Winston said. "I'm excited to be getting back with this team and being around him, being in that (quarterbacks) room with him again, competing and challenging each other and leading a team to where we want to be. Because I know that's what we both want.