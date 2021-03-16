Saints agree to terms with QB Jameis Winston on one-year contract

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with quarterback Jameis Winston﻿. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Winston appeared in four regular season games in relief in 2020, completing 7-of-11 passes for 75 yards. The six-year pro played the entire second half against San Francisco on Nov. 15, leading the Saints on two scoring drives to secure a 27-13 win. Winston also appeared in the NFC Divisional playoff game against Tampa Bay, throwing a 56-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith to give the Saints a 13-10 lead.

Originally selected with the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Florida State, Winston, 6 feet 4, 231 pounds, spent his first five seasons with the Buccaneers prior to signing with New Orleans in 2020 as an unrestricted free agent. The Alabama native has appeared in 76 career regular season games with 70 starts, completing 1,570-of-2,559 passes (61.4%) for 19,812 yards with 121 touchdown passes, 88 interceptions and an 86.9 passer rating, while adding 1,040 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns and being named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 following his rookie season.

From 2015-19, Winston set numerous Buccaneers passing records including the franchise's career and single-season marks in passing yards and touchdown passes. In his final season in Tampa Bay in 2019, he posted career-highs in passing yards (5,109), touchdown passes (33), completions (380), and yards-per-attempt (8.2). During a two-game stretch in wins in Weeks 14 and 15, Winston tossed for 456 and 458 yards, becoming the only player in NFL history to pass for 450 yards in consecutive contests. Winston's NFL-best 5,109 passing yards was the eighth-highest total in league record books, as he became only the eighth passer to reach 5,000 yards passing.