Drew Brees expects spirited battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston for New Orleans Saints starting quarterback position

'It's going to bring out the best in both of them'

Mar 17, 2021 at 05:06 PM
﻿Drew Brees﻿, the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback from 2006-20, weighed in on the looming battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston for the starting position in 2021.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity that both Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston have," Brees said Wednesday during a conference call to discuss his new job with NBC Sports. "I can't tell you how much fun we had together as a quarterback room, really a great group of guys, a great group of human beings, guys that really love the game of football, love their teammates. We loved to work hard, we loved to push each other. It was highly competitive (but) at the same time, we were all there to support one another and help one another because we just wanted the team to win.

"As you saw last year, there were moments where Taysom had to start and did a phenomenal job for four games. There was a moment where Jameis had to come off the bench in the second half of the 49ers game when I had the ribs and the lung injury. He came in and did a phenomenal job. I've seen so much growth and maturity from both of those guys, over the last few years for Taysom and then last year for Jameis. We'll see how it plays out. It sounds like there's going to be a pretty good quarterback competition, but it's going to bring out the best in both of them."

