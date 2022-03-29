New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent quarterback Andy Dalton. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Dalton, 6-2, 220, was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft (35th overall) out of TCU. For his career with the Bengals (2011-19), Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Chicago Bears (2021), Dalton has appeared in 152 regular season games with 148 starts and completed 3,122-of-5,018 passes (62.2 percent) for 35,279 yards with 226 touchdowns, 135 interceptions and an 87.0 rating. Dalton has carried 438 times on the ground for 1,411 yards with 22 touchdowns and also has caught three passes for 11 yards with one touchdown.
Dalton, 34, left Cincinnati as the Bengals' all-time leader in passer rating (87.5), 300-yard passing games (28), winning percentage (.533), completions (2,757), touchdowns (204) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (1.73). The Katy, Texas native helped lead Cincinnati to the playoffs in each of his first five NFL seasons, twice as AFC North Division champions and three times as a wild card. Dalton was voted to the Pro Bowl in three of his first six seasons in 2011, 2014 and 2016. He established career-highs with 4,293 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2013 and what was a Bengals record 106.2 passer rating in 2015 when he threw for 3,250 yards with 25 TDs and seven interceptions.
In 2021, Dalton played in eight games with six starts for the Bears and completed 149-of-236 passes (63.1 percent) for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns.
