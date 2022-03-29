New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton, 34, left Cincinnati as the Bengals' all-time leader in passer rating (87.5), 300-yard passing games (28), winning percentage (.533), completions (2,757), touchdowns (204) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (1.73). The Katy, Texas native helped lead Cincinnati to the playoffs in each of his first five NFL seasons, twice as AFC North Division champions and three times as a wild card. Dalton was voted to the Pro Bowl in three of his first six seasons in 2011, 2014 and 2016. He established career-highs with 4,293 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2013 and what was a Bengals record 106.2 passer rating in 2015 when he threw for 3,250 yards with 25 TDs and seven interceptions.