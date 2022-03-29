Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton played in eight games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and tallied 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns

Mar 29, 2022 at 04:39 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Andy-Dalton-signs-with-New-Orleans-032922-0021
AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Dalton, 6-2, 220, was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft (35th overall) out of TCU. For his career with the Bengals (2011-19), Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Chicago Bears (2021), Dalton has appeared in 152 regular season games with 148 starts and completed 3,122-of-5,018 passes (62.2 percent) for 35,279 yards with 226 touchdowns, 135 interceptions and an 87.0 rating. Dalton has carried 438 times on the ground for 1,411 yards with 22 touchdowns and also has caught three passes for 11 yards with one touchdown.

Headshot-Andy-Dalton-1920-032922

Andy Dalton

# QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: TCU

Dalton, 34, left Cincinnati as the Bengals' all-time leader in passer rating (87.5), 300-yard passing games (28), winning percentage (.533), completions (2,757), touchdowns (204) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (1.73). The Katy, Texas native helped lead Cincinnati to the playoffs in each of his first five NFL seasons, twice as AFC North Division champions and three times as a wild card. Dalton was voted to the Pro Bowl in three of his first six seasons in 2011, 2014 and 2016. He established career-highs with 4,293 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2013 and what was a Bengals record 106.2 passer rating in 2015 when he threw for 3,250 yards with 25 TDs and seven interceptions.

In 2021, Dalton played in eight games with six starts for the Bears and completed 149-of-236 passes (63.1 percent) for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns.

Related Links

Meet the Team Photos: Andy Dalton joins the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
1 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
2 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
3 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
4 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
5 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
6 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
7 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
8 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
9 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
10 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
11 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
12 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
13 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
14 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
15 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
16 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
17 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
18 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
19 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
20 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
21 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
22 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
23 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
24 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
25 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
26 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
27 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
28 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
29 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.
30 / 30

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent quarterback Andy Dalton on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Check out Andy in action with the Chicago Bears last season.

AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints addressing 'musts' as offseason progresses

'There's still a couple of things on the roster that I think we're going to be able to do'
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston provided the right numbers for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen

Team agrees to terms with Andy Dalton to be Winston's backup
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen

Played at BYU with Saints quarterback Taysom Hill
news

Saints agree to terms with safety Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen, entering his ninth NFL season, first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Brigham Young University
news

Saints agree to terms with quarterback Jameis Winston on two-year contract

Winston started the first seven games in 2021, helping guide New Orleans to a 5-2 record to start the season
news

Marcus Maye, Kentavius Street hope to add versatility, fulfilled potential to New Orleans Saints defense

Maye has 60 NFL starts, Street coming off best season
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street

Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was his position coach in college
news

Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Kentavius Street

Street, entering his fourth NFL season, was a 2018 fourth round draft pick of the San Francisco 49ers out of North Carolina State
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye

Has started every game of his NFL career
news

Saints agree to terms with safety Marcus Maye on three-year contract

Former Jets safety posted career totals of 408 tackles (221 solo), 3.5 sacks in 60 contests with New York
news

New Orleans Saints receive two compensatory picks for 2022 NFL Draft

Picks 98, 101 overall give Saints seven picks in upcoming draft
Advertising