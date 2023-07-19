Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign DE Isaiah Foskey to four-year contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Rookie defensive end out of Notre Dame was the Saints second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jul 19, 2023 at 09:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed defensive end Isaiah Foskey to a four-year contract.

Isaiah Foskey

#55 DE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 265 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Foskey, 6-5, 270, was New Orleans' second round pick (40th overall) out of Notre Dame where he is the school's all-time sack leader with 26.5 sacks. The Antioch, Calif. native also finished his collegiate career with 122 tackles (74 solo), 31.5 stops for loss, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and four blocked punts in 41 games with 27 starts over his four seasons with the Fighting Irish.

In 2022, he was a Walter Camp and AFCA first-team All-American and Associated Press second-team All-American, when he started all 12 games he appeared in and recorded 45 tackles. Foskey led the team with 11 sacks for the second straight season, adding 14 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In 2021, Foskey played and started all 13 games and was named as a Phil Steele third-team All-American and first-team All-Independent as he led the team with a 11 sacks, tied for third in school history, and added 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six of the team's 13 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was tied for the national lead in forced fumbles.

New Orleans' entire 2023 draft class is now under contract.

