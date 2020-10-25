Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday

Game recap - New Orleans Saints defeat Carolina Panthers 27-24

Saints improve to 4-2

Oct 25, 2020 at 03:06 PM
Headshot_Staff-Shannon_2560x1440_040418
Sam Shannon

The New Orleans Saints earned a hard fought 27-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers with 3,000 fans in attendance for the first time this season at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees found a rhythm on the opening possession, driving 75 yards which ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jared Cook. The score marked the first time the Saints scored a touchdown on the opening possession of a game in the 2020 season.

With two of his top targets inactive for Sunday's contest, Brees relied on undrafted rookie Marquez Callaway﻿, Deonte Harris, Tre'Quan Smith and Alvin Kamara in the passing game. Star receivers Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Emmanuel Sanders (Covid-19) were absent. Thomas hasn't played since the team's opening week win over Tampa Bay.

Brees completed 29-of-36 passes for 287 yards and two scores. In a standout performance, Callaway hauled in eight catches for 75 yards. The Saints were 12 of 14 on third down and never punted.

The Saints rushing attack, led by Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, combined for 130 yards. Kamara also notched eight receptions for for 65 yards.

After a 16-yard reception in the second half, Kamara joined Roger Craig and Christian McCaffrey as the only players with at least 2,500 rushing and 2,500 receiving yards in their first four seasons in NFL history.

New Orleans' defense had a rough outing, but defensive end Marcus Davenport stepped up when it mattered most. Davenport sacked former Saint Teddy Bridgewater for an 8-yard loss with two minutes remaining, knocking Carolina out of reasonable field goal range. Joey Slye attempted a 65-yard field goal to tie the game came up just short.

"I thought the sack on third down was critical," Saints Coach Sean Payton said during his postgame press conference. "It put them in a much different position. It was a good win."

Teddy Bridgewater, who played two seasons with the Saints before joining Carolina this season, completed 23-of-28 passes for 254 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown strike to wideout D.J. Moore.

The New Orleans Saints (4-2) travel to Chicago to face the Bears at 3:25 central time Sunday, Nov. 1. The Panthers (3-4) host the Falcons on "Thursday Night Football."

For complete Saints-Panthers stats click here.

Photos: In-stadium Saints fans | Saints-Panthers Week 7 2020

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael Democker/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
32 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
33 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
35 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
36 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
37 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
38 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
39 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
40 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
41 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
42 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
43 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
44 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
45 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.
46 / 47

New Orleans Saints fans and cheer on the team from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Thumbnail_Waitr_Promo_102520
47 / 47

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 7

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Panthers 2020 Week 7

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

Resiliency, resourcefulness of New Orleans Saints shows in victory over Carolina

Offense operates at peak efficiency, Saints never forced to punt against Panthers
news

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 27-24 win against the Carolina Panthers

Saints improve to 4-2
news

Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 21, Carolina Panthers 17

Saints trying to win second division game of the season
news

LIVE: Saints Gameday Chat | Week 7 2020 vs Panthers

Chat live with Saints legend Michael Mauti throughout the game
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 7 vs. Panthers

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 7 matchup against the Panthers
news

Week 7 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers on October 25, 2020
news

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders has most productive game as a New Orleans Saint in victory over Chargers

Marquez Callaway proves to be productive returner
news

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints 30-27 overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers

Saints improve to 3-2 heading into the bye week
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees postgame quotes | Saints-Chargers 2020 Week 5

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

Advertising