Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Game Recap

Presented by

Game recap - Green Bay Packers 37, New Orleans Saints 30

New Orleans falls to 1-2

Sep 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Game Action | Saints-Packers Week 3 2020

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
2 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
3 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
4 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
5 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
6 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
7 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
8 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
9 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
10 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
11 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
12 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
13 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
14 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
15 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
16 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
17 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
18 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
19 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
20 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
21 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
22 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
23 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
24 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
25 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
26 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
27 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
28 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
29 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
30 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
31 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
32 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
33 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
34 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
35 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
36 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
37 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
38 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
39 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
40 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
41 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
42 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
43 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
44 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
45 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
46 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
47 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
48 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
49 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
50 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
51 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
52 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
53 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
54 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
55 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
56 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
57 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
58 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
59 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
60 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
61 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
62 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
63 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
64 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
65 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
66 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
67 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
68 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
69 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.
70 / 70

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers matchup in Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints suffered their first "Sunday Night Football" home loss since 2010, dropping a 37-30 decision to the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara found a rhythm offensively, but penalties cost the team for the third consecutive week. New Orleans (1-2) committed eight penalties for 83 yards and quarterback Taysom Hill lost a fumble in the second half that proved critical. The Saints committed 100 or more penalty yards in the first two weeks of the season.

Brees completed 29-of-36 passes for 288 yards and three scores. Brees connected with wideout Emmanuel Sanders on a 10-yard touchdown pass with six seconds remaining in the first half to give New Orleans a 17-13 lead at the break. Sanders contributed four receptions for 56 yards and one score.

The Saints knotted things up at 27 with 33 seconds remaining in the third quarter when Kamara broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown reception, the longest reception of his career. A key block by offensive lineman Erik McCoy paved the way for Kamara to find pay dirt. Kamara notched 197 all-purpose yards and two scores through the air.

Defensively, safety Malcolm Jenkins led the way with nine tackles. New Orleans' run defense continues to keep opposing rushers in check, holding the Packers' star tailback Aaron Jones to 69 yards, the 45th consecutive game without allowing a 100-yard rusher, which is tied with the 1972-75 Los Angeles Rams for the third-longest streak in NFL history.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 21-of-32 passes for 283 and three touchdowns without his top target Davante Adams, who missed the game with a hamstring injury, as Green Bay improved to 3-0.

New Orleans travels to Detroit where it will face the Lions (1-2) next Sunday at noon.

For complete game stats, click here.

Related Content

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders matchup in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Game recap - Las Vegas Raiders 34, New Orleans Saints 24

Raiders control time of possession 36:18 to 23:42
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

Game recap - Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints dominate Tom Brady, Buccaneers 34-23 in historic Week 1 matchup

Drew Brees sets NFL record for pass attempts, shows off arm strength on a 46-yard connection with Jared Cook

Advertising