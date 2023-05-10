Saints agree to terms with tight end Foster Moreau on multiyear contract

Moreau, 6-4, 250, was originally a fourth round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders (137th overall) in 2019 out of Louisiana State University. In four NFL seasons with the Raiders, he has played in 61 regular season games with 34 starts, recording 91 receptions for 1,107 yards with 12 touchdowns.

A New Orleans native, who grew up in the city's Lakeview neighborhood and prepped at Jesuit High School, Moreau played in all 15 games with a career-high 14 starts in 2022 for Las Vegas and finished with career-bests in receptions and receiving yardage, as he finished with 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, Moreau played in all 17 games with 11 starts and finished with 30 receptions for 373 yards with three touchdowns. He was particularly valuable during the four-contest stretch where the Raiders ended the season on a four-game winning streak to reach the postseason, where he recorded 14 grabs for 185 yards.