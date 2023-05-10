Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints agree to terms with tight end Foster Moreau on multiyear contract

New Orleans native finished with career-bests in receptions and receiving yardage in 2022 for Las Vegas

May 10, 2023 at 01:57 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with tight end Foster Moreau on a multiyear contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Foster Moreau

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: LSU

Moreau, 6-4, 250, was originally a fourth round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders (137th overall) in 2019 out of Louisiana State University. In four NFL seasons with the Raiders, he has played in 61 regular season games with 34 starts, recording 91 receptions for 1,107 yards with 12 touchdowns.

A New Orleans native, who grew up in the city's Lakeview neighborhood and prepped at Jesuit High School, Moreau played in all 15 games with a career-high 14 starts in 2022 for Las Vegas and finished with career-bests in receptions and receiving yardage, as he finished with 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, Moreau played in all 17 games with 11 starts and finished with 30 receptions for 373 yards with three touchdowns. He was particularly valuable during the four-contest stretch where the Raiders ended the season on a four-game winning streak to reach the postseason, where he recorded 14 grabs for 185 yards.

In a four-year college career in Baton Rouge (2015-18), Moreau appeared in 49 games with 32 starts and finished with career 52 receptions for 629 yards with six touchdowns. His 52 career grabs ranked seventh in school history for most receptions by a tight end in Tigers history, while his six touchdowns tied for fourth. He was voted a team captain as a senior in 2018, when he started all 13 games and recorded 22 passes for 272 yards with two scoring grabs.

Foster Moreau joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with tight end Foster Moreau on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Check out Foster in action with the Las Vegas Raiders during his NFL career.

