Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau

Tight end was teammates with quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas

May 10, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with tight end Foster Moreau on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau:

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: LSU
  1. Hails from New Orleans and attended Jesuit High School. Played his college football at LSU where his 52 career grabs ranked seventh in school history for most receptions by a tight end.
  2. Moreau was a teammate of Saints quarterback Derek Carr at the Las Vegas Raiders. Moreau was a Raiders fourth-round pick (No. 137 overall) in 2019, and was with the franchise through the 2022 season. Carr was a Raider from 2014-22.
  3. In high school, Moreau helped to lead the Jesuit Blue Jays to their first state championship in 50 years in 2014. He also earned LSWA Class 5A All-State Honorable mention and LFCA 5A All-State Second Team honors during his senior year.
  4. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end has played in 61 NFL games, tallying 91 receptions for 1,107 yards as well as 12 touchdowns.
  5. Moreau's mom, Tricia, lettered in volleyball for the Tulane Green Wave in 1984 and 1985.

Photo credit: Rick Scuteri/AP Images

John Locher/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
David Becker/AP Images
Ellen Schmidt/AP Images
Reed Hoffmann/AP Images
Jeff Bottari/AP Images
David Becker/AP Images
Ron Schwane/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Olivia McLucas/AP Images
John Raoux/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Jeff Lewis/AP Images
Tyler Kaufman/AP Images
Matt York/AP Images
Bart Young/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Bart Young/AP Images
John Raoux/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Rick Scuteri/AP Images
Advertising