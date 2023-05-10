Five things to know about New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau:

- Hails from New Orleans and attended Jesuit High School. Played his college football at LSU where his 52 career grabs ranked seventh in school history for most receptions by a tight end.
- Moreau was a teammate of Saints quarterback Derek Carr at the Las Vegas Raiders. Moreau was a Raiders fourth-round pick (No. 137 overall) in 2019, and was with the franchise through the 2022 season. Carr was a Raider from 2014-22.
- In high school, Moreau helped to lead the Jesuit Blue Jays to their first state championship in 50 years in 2014. He also earned LSWA Class 5A All-State Honorable mention and LFCA 5A All-State Second Team honors during his senior year.
- The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end has played in 61 NFL games, tallying 91 receptions for 1,107 yards as well as 12 touchdowns.
- Moreau's mom, Tricia, lettered in volleyball for the Tulane Green Wave in 1984 and 1985.
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with tight end Foster Moreau on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Check out Foster in action with the Las Vegas Raiders during his NFL career.