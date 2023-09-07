Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, Sept. 7

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, September 7.
- The Saints practice again in preparation for their home opener Sept. 10 against the Tennessee Titans. NewOrleansSaints.com will have video coverage of post practice media availability posted on our website available later in the day.
- For those taking in our home opener against the Tennessee Titans, be sure to download the Saints Mobile App presented by Verizon to access your tickets, participate in the pregame Light Up the Dome, and more.
- There is still time to sign up for the Saints Kickoff Run on Sept. 9. Take on the 5k race finishing in the Caesars Superdome before the NFL regular season starts.
- An updated injury report for the match up against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10 will be released later in the day. The injury report from Wednesday, Sept. 6 is available on NewOrleansSaints.com.
- NewOrleansSaints.com will have the latest episode of the practice report with Erin Summers later in the day. Also, catch up on the Sept. 6 edition if you missed it.
Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who take the field during the 2023 NFL season for the Black and Gold.