Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Drew Brees joins 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to discuss New Orleans, retirement decision

'I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for the New Orleans Saints and be a member of that community'

Mar 24, 2021 at 05:42 PM
Headshot_Staff-Shannon_2560x1440_040418
Sam Shannon

Drew Brees joined fellow New Orleanian Ellen Degeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, March 24 to discuss his time with the New Orleans Saints and his decision to retire from football following his legendary playing career.

Brees reflected on his 15 years in the Black & Gold and how much being a member of the New Orleans community means to him.

"When you're playing football, and this was 20 years, right?" Brees said. "You're so locked in, you're so focused from day-to-day, season-to-season, even the offseason. Every decision you make is based on you as a football player and what is putting you in the best position to succeed, and your team. And so, it's not until all of a sudden I actually announced the retirement that it was like, that's when true reflection could take place and true appreciation. I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to play for the New Orleans Saints and be a member of that community. That was so special.

"I'm simply retiring from being a football player. Like, I'm not retiring from New Orleans. I'm not retiring from our love of the city and all of the things that we're going to be doing in the city. We've got so many incredible projects and things that we're working on with community leaders to continue to push New Orleans forward and make it the best it can be."

Related Links

Brees naturally spoke his retirement, noting his strong feeling that the divisional playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be his last.

"That glance right there, I think that says it all," Brees said of his final look at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field. "You know, the one thing that as you're walking off the field, I can see my family. Normally I can't see my family because of all the fans. But I could see my family, so I was able to blow them kisses after every home game which was unique to this year. But as I was walking off, I did realize this might be my last time to walk off this field and I want to give it one more look."

Brees also talked about his family's reaction to the decision to retire.

"I have the most supportive wife in the world and she's always been like we will support you as long as you want to play," Brees said. "And I'd say over the last few years. I recognized that I was more toward the end than I was the beginning. And so you begin to think about, you know, what's that going to feel like? What's going to be that determining factor or what have you? I just told myself probably starting in 2017 that I was literally going to play every season as if it was my last. And just pour everything I could into it, enjoy it as much as I could. You know, take a little more time to maybe smell the roses and enjoy the plane rides home, and the locker room. When I committed to doing that, I had more fun playing football the last four years than I had my entire career."

Related Content

news

Defensive back P.J. Williams likes comfort zone he has with New Orleans Saints

'We equally have a great understanding of where I am in my career and where I'm trying to go'
news

Jameis Winston eager to compete to start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, hopes to pick up where Drew Brees left off

'I would love to carry that torch from (Brees)'
news

Fullback Alex Armah expects to bring versatility to the position for New Orleans Saints

"I noticed that the Saints use a fullback in their offense"
news

New Orleans Saints sign FB Alex Armah to one-year contract 

Four-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Carolina Panthers
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with CB P.J. Williams on one-year contract 

Williams was originally selected by New Orleans 78th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft
news

Drew Brees expects spirited battle between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston for New Orleans Saints starting quarterback position

'It's going to bring out the best in both of them'
news

Drew Brees knew time was right to retire as a New Orleans Saint

'I just felt like, I would just feel it. I would feel when it was time. And I felt that it was time.'
news

New Orleans Saints trade DT Malcom Brown to Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans has finished fourth in opponent rushing yards per game each of the past two seasons
news

New Orleans Saints terminate contract of WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders led the Saints wide receiver corps with 61 receptions for 726 yards with five touchdowns
news

Saints terminate contract of linebacker Kwon Alexander

Linebacker started all seven games he appeared in for the Black and Gold following the midseason trade
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton foresees competition for starting quarterback position

'I see (Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston) competing for this position'
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising