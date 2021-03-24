Drew Brees joins 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to discuss New Orleans, retirement decision

"That glance right there, I think that says it all," Brees said of his final look at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome field. "You know, the one thing that as you're walking off the field, I can see my family. Normally I can't see my family because of all the fans. But I could see my family, so I was able to blow them kisses after every home game which was unique to this year. But as I was walking off, I did realize this might be my last time to walk off this field and I want to give it one more look."

"I have the most supportive wife in the world and she's always been like we will support you as long as you want to play," Brees said. "And I'd say over the last few years. I recognized that I was more toward the end than I was the beginning. And so you begin to think about, you know, what's that going to feel like? What's going to be that determining factor or what have you? I just told myself probably starting in 2017 that I was literally going to play every season as if it was my last. And just pour everything I could into it, enjoy it as much as I could. You know, take a little more time to maybe smell the roses and enjoy the plane rides home, and the locker room. When I committed to doing that, I had more fun playing football the last four years than I had my entire career."