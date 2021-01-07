Drew Brees focusing on present as New Orleans Saints prepare for playoff run

A Super Bowl victory has remained elusive, with the Saints eliminated in the divisional round, NFC Championship Game and Wild Card game in successive years. But this year's team has proven its mettle through its variety of ways to achieve success, having won games without Brees, receiver Michael Thomas, running back Alvin Kamara, left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Jackrabbit Jenkins and safety Marcus Williams, among others.

"Well, I mean, listen, we've learned a lot over the last four years," Brees said. "Obviously, we've had some success, we've won a lot of games. We've had some unique playoff experiences that we're going to be able to draw from and learn from, but at the end of the day, this is a team that maybe unlike the other three have just found a way despite a bunch of crazy circumstances.

"I was thinking about it a little while ago. And, like, offensively, we've had backups play at every position during this season, and it's pretty remarkable when you think about it, just the amount of contribution that each guy has had across the board, and you can say that for defense as well, you can say that for special teams. And I just think that's really unique.