NFL Playoffs 2020: What New Orleans Saints fans need to know about the Chicago Bears

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
Advertising
In their Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers, the New Orleans Saints clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and will face off against the Chicago Bears in the NFC Wild Card round next weekend in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Here's what Saints fans need to know about our first NFC postseason opponent:
How they got in: Lost to Green Bay Packers 35-16 on Sunday, Jan. 3 to finish 8-8, earning the No. 7 seed
Date, time, location: 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 Game will be played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and televised by CBS.
Last time they met: The Saints defeated the Bears 26-23 in overtime Nov. 1 at Chicago's Soldier Field. The Saints won on a 35-yard Wil Lutz field goal. Drew Brees threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and Alvin Kamara ran the ball 12 times for 67 yards and caught nine passes for 96 yards.
Coach: Matt Nagy, third season, 28-20 regular-season record.
Quarterback: Mitch Trubisky, who didn't play during the middle seven games of the season, finished the regular season with 2,505 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Difference-maker on offense: Running back David Montgomery. The second-year player out of Iowa State rushed for more than 1,000 yards with eight touchdowns. He is also an effective receiver with 54 receptions this season.
Difference-makers on defense: Outside linebacker Khalil Mack led the teams with nine sacks while middle linebacker Roquan Smith was the team's leading tackler. Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who started his career with the Saints, is still a force on the line.
Defining win: The Bears defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19 on Oct. 8, it is the only win against a team against a winning record (Bucs finished 11-5).