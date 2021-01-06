New Orleans Saints will take time determining readiness of receiver Michael Thomas

GRANT PAYS OFF: The Saints have created different ways to win games, using myriad players this season. One of them was cornerback Grant Haley﻿, promoted from the practice squad last Saturday in order to play against Carolina in the Saints' depleted defensive backfield. Haley responded with his first career interceptions and a team-high six tackles.

"A lot of guys have played, and I'm encouraged with the guys that have stepped in and had to play," Payton said. "Grant just got a game ball from last week's game, he was outstanding. The thing that you try to visualize is how you want the game to unfold coming up, how do you see it unfolding – part of that is your personnel – and sometimes it can take on a life of its own during the game."

PLAY ACTION D: Payton provided a very detailed answer on how challenging it can be for a team to defend against an opponent's play action.

"It becomes a little bit easier if the running game isn't having the desired success that your opponent wants," he said. "But the conflicts that take place on the back side – on a wide zone, the backside end is closing, he might be the player that they're not blocking and so he's the free player that can close, and so if that ball cuts up he's there to make the tackle. Well then, there's a conflict when the quarterback comes off of that and now is in a boot, and we've got to redirect.

"And then our backside eyes at linebacker, relative to what looks like the wide zone but here comes the swap boot, where like a tight end or receiver comes back against the grain, comes from the running side and out to the weak side, and I'm (the linebacker) responsible for him. And so, there are these conflicts that take place – run or pass, run or pass, run or pass – and our eyes have to be real good.

"I think that's a starting point, relative to what you're seeing. And then there's a premium on any indicators that you might be able to pick up that might to tell you 'bird (or) rabbit,' like we used to say, 'bird' being pass, 'rabbit' being run. If you can get some of those indicators – maybe the depth of the back, maybe the play-fake was decent but the quarterback came out a little skinnier – all of those things factor into defending a good boot, or naked, or not.