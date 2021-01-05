Saints vs. Bears 2020 NFC Wild Card Preview

Saints vs Bears | Connections

New Orleans Head Coach Sean Payton is a Naperville, Illinois native and played QB at Naperville Central High School. He earned a communications degree from Eastern Illinois, posting 10,665 passing yards as a three-time Associated Press All-American. Payton played in the Arena Football League with the Chicago Bruisers and briefly with the Bears in 1987. He was inducted into the Eastern Illinois Hall of Fame and has his number retired. He also tutored quarterbacks for a year at the University of Illinois Payton has a sister and niece who live in Skokie.

Chicago TE Jimmy Graham was a third-round draft pick of New Orleans in 2010 and played five seasons for the team, ranking fifth in club record books in receiving, most at his position with 386 receptions for 5,512 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Chicago General Manager Ryan Pace served in several capacities in the New Orleans front office before being tabbed to lead the Bears football operation in 2015, most recently as Director of Player Personnel from 2013-15. Bears Director of Football Administration Joey Laine, Director of Player Personnel Josh Lucas and Director of College Scouting Mark Sadowski all worked in the New Orleans front office.

Saints Senior Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers Curtis Johnson served as wide receivers coach in Chicago in 2016. Johnson and Bears Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano served on the same University of Miami staff from 1996-2000.

New Orleans Pass Rush Specialist Brian Young and Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Dan Campbell played with Chicago Wide Receivers Coach Mike Furrey in St. Louis and Detroit respectively.

Saints Senior Defensive Assistant Peter Giunta and Chicago Tight Ends Coach Kevin M. Gilbride served on the same New York Giants staff from 2010-14.

Bears DT Akiem Hicks was a third-round draft pick of the Saints in 2012 and played for the club from 2012-15.

New Orleans Defensive Assistant Michael Hodges served on the coaching staff at Eastern Illinois from 2014-16, coaching linebackers from 2014-15 and serving as co-defensive coordinator his final season in Charleston.

New Orleans Assistant Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent served on the Bears coaching staff from 2013-14.

New Orleans radio play-by-play voice Zach Strief played at Northwestern from 2002-05.

Saints Offensive Line Coach Dan Roushar was a two-year letterman at quarterback at Northern Illinois and later had two stints on their coaching staff in 1984 and from 1997-2002.

Saints DB ﻿Justin Hardee﻿ played at Illinois.

New Orleans WR ﻿Austin Carr﻿ played at Northwestern.

Bears WR Ted GInn Jr. played for New Orleans from 2017-19 and his father, Ted Ginn Sr. coached Hardee and Saints CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ at Glenville High School in Cleveland.

New Orleans Combine Scout Matt Phillips is the son of Chicago President & CEO Matt Phillips.

Bears Offensive Line Coach Juan Castillo served on the same coaching staff in Philadelphia with Payton from 1997-98.

Saints Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn and Bears Special Teams Coordinator Chris Tabor served on the same staff in Cleveland from 2014-15.

Chicago DL Mario Edwards Jr. played for New Orleans in 2019.

New Orleans Assistant General Manager/College Scouting Director Jeff Ireland is the grandson of former longtime Bears personnel executive Jim Parmer

.New Orleans Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen and Bears Defensive Line Coach Jay Rodgers served on the same Denver staff in 2011. Brees and Rodgers, who made his coaching debut as a graduate assistant at LSU from 2001-02, were high school teammates at Austin (Texas) Westlake HS. Brees and Bears QB Nick Foles both prepped at Austin Westlake as they and Peyton and Eli Manning (Newman HS) are the only two duos of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks hailing from the same high school. Foles also played with CB Patrick Robinson and S Malcolm Jenkins in Philadelphia where they were Super Bowl winning teammates.

Saints RB ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ and Bears OLB Khalil Mack were teammates in Oakland from 2004-16, where Allen served as Mack's head coach for the start of his NFL career.

Bears T Bobby Massie played at the University of Mississippi.

New Orleans QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ played with Chicago K Cairo Santos in Tampa Bay in 2019. Santos is a former Tulane standout.