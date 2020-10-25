Drew Brees excellent throughout, Marcus Davenport comes up with big sack in New Orleans Saints victory against Panthers

Big-time players made a few big-time plays in some of the biggest moments Sunday for the New Orleans Saints.

That's a good way to describe how the Saints (4-2) managed to pull out their 27-24 victory over Carolina (3-4) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans' third straight victory of the season.

A couple of noteworthy individuals helped pave the way.

OFFENSE: ﻿Drew Brees﻿ was really, really good against the Panthers. Did I say really good? I meant, REALLY good. Brees completed 29 of 36 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran – actually, dived – for New Orleans' third touchdown. The Saints converted 12 of 14 third-down attempts; on third down, Brees completed all nine pass attempts for 110 yards and seven first downs. And his 1-yard touchdown run came on third down, too. The Saints needed Brees to be as accurate as he was Sunday, especially playing without receivers ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ and ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿. In fact, rookie free agent receiver Marquez Callaway (eight catches for a team-leading 75 yards) could have been a pick here, as well as running back Alvin Kamara (148 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches). And the offensive line should like a lot of what it sees on film, too. But Brees was brilliant.

DEFENSE: If timing is everything, then defensive end ﻿Marcus Davenport﻿ gave the Saints everything with his timely sack of Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater, a Saint in 2018-19, had a lot of success against his former team. Even if he hadn't connected on a 74-yard touchdown pass, he showed elusiveness and the ability to extend plays, and he was accurate. But Davenport's fourth-quarter sack – New Orleans' only sack – proved monumental. That inside muscle move took Carolina from third-and-11 to fourth-and-19, and guaranteed the Panthers would be forced to attempt a field goal to tie the score at 27-27. But the takedown forced Carolina to attempt a 65-yarder, instead of a 57-yarder. Joey Slye's attempt fell about a yard shy, and the Saints were able to run out the clock.