New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr aims to keep emotions in check

Carr said he knew the operation totally wouldn't be smooth early, but the inconsistency has been a bit more than expected. He and receiver Chris Olave have had a few communication hiccups.

"Early in this thing, we knew that there would be bumps. We just didn't think we would only have this many wins at this point, but we knew there would be a couple of bumps in the road," he said. "We're just talking through those things on how to be problem-solvers.

"One thing I said after the (Jacksonville) game is, I'm too emotional right now. I've wanted it so bad, to be perfect from the beginning. I'm in Year 10, I'm not in Year 2. I have just this expectation of how it should feel, but I have had to calm myself and just be a better communicator. I explained where I've been wrong in some of my expressions and things like that.

"Maybe there's a different way to go about certain things, and honestly, (Olave) may have caught the brunt of something that wasn't even about him. And the same to me, I've been yelled at by players and coaches in my career. But then, you talk about it.

"Football is a violent, tough sport. Sometimes there's emotions and things are going to happen. But one thing Rich Bisaccia taught me: You can have that moment, just make sure you always circle back. And I thought that the conversations Chris and I had have been so productive, and so good, that I think he's in a good place. I like where he's at. His mentality today was awesome, made some great plays."

Bisaccia, a former assistant head coach, special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders from 2018-21, currently is assistant head coach and special teams coordinator with the Packers.

After the Jacksonville loss, Carr said he was upset and angry and stewed for 15 to 18 hours, then began reaching out to teammates.

"I was Face-timing all the guys on offense, all the leaders," he said. "We're demanding from each other. We're encouraging one another. Iron sharpens iron. We don't have to hide and not talk about it, let's get it out there.

"What's your problem? What's my problem? What's our problem? How do we fix it? And be men about it. I think the ultimate thing that I took away was I felt this unity in the last four or five days. This unity, this come-togetherness. We put it out there, we said what we needed to say and everyone felt good leaving the conversation. Every conversation was like, 'That feels right. That feels right. Now, hold me to that. I'm going to hold you to that.'