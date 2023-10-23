New Orleans Saints reset with extra days off, turn eyes to improving all three phases

Especially the last two games, the Saints haven't had a carryover from any of the three phases.

Offensively, New Orleans was a combined 2 of 8 in the red zone in seven-point losses to the Texans and Jaguars, respectively. Defensively, New Orleans allowed 17 points and 238 yards against Houston in the first half before stiffening and holding the Texans to a field goal and 59 yards in the second half, then 17 points and 226 yards in the first half against Jacksonville before clamping down to allow seven points and 104 yards in the second half. And in the kicking game, the Saints have missed three of eight field goal attempts and averaged 42 and 40 net yards per punt, respectively.

"When you have a few extra days, it gives you a little bit more opportunity to kind of dive into some of the things," Allen said. "I will say from an offensive perspective, situational football I think is one thing that has to be better.

"The last couple of weeks I feel like we've moved the ball at times, and yet, we stall out in the red zone or we're unable to convert third downs. That's something we've taken a look at and figuring out some things we can do better in those areas."

Linebacker Pete Werner said that unit has to delve deeper into perfecting the details.

"I think the main message is just being really tight with our details," he said. "We've had some time to think and to watch a little bit more of this film. I think we've just got to keep emphasizing the importance of these details. We've got a great opponent coming up and I think as long as we start in practice and stay up on the details, it's going to be huge.