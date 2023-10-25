New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave full participant in Wednesday's practice

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, two days after he was arrested in Kenner for speeding and reckless driving.

The Saints (3-4) are preparing to play the Colts (3-4) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Olave leads the team in receiving yards (471) and receptions (39), and has a touchdown.

"I think that's something that we've had a chance to sit down and visit with him," Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday. "He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he's just got to slow down. That's really what it was.

"We're not going to make any more of it than that, other than for his sake, and for everybody's sake, we want him to be safe and keep himself and others safe. He's just got to slow down."

Quarterback Derek Carr said Olave showed no ill effects on the field at practice.

"Chris was great (in practice today)," Carr said. "I mean, me and Chris, we talk almost every day. I know he's been battling some things and he's gone through some stuff, but just as a brother, as a teammate, as a friend, just being there for him. We face-timed for like 20 minutes the other day."