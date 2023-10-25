Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Twelve New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|G/T
|James Hurst
|Ankle
|DNP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Illness
|DNP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Calf
|LP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|LP
|T
|Landon Young
|Hip
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Concussion
|LP
|LB
|Demario Davis
|Knee
|LP
|S
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Foot
|LP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Hamstring
|LP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Chest
|LP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Shoulder
|FP
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|CB
|Juju Brents
|Quadricep
|DNP
|TE
|Kylen Granson
|Concussion
|DNP
|DT
|Eric Johnson II
|Ankle
|DNP
|RB
|Zack Moss
|Elbow/Heel
|DNP
|T
|Braden Smith
|Hip/Wrist
|DNP