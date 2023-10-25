Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 8 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Twelve Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Oct 25, 2023 at 03:10 PM
New Orleans Saints
Twelve New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
G/T James Hurst Ankle DNP
RB Alvin Kamara Illness DNP
TE Juwan Johnson Calf LP
S J.T. Gray Hamstring LP
T Landon Young Hip LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Concussion LP
LB Demario Davis Knee LP
S Tyrann Mathieu Foot LP
TE Jimmy Graham NIR-Rest LP
S Marcus Maye Hamstring LP
QB Taysom Hill Chest LP
RB Kendre Miller Shoulder FP

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
CB Juju Brents Quadricep DNP
TE Kylen Granson Concussion DNP
DT Eric Johnson II Ankle DNP
RB Zack Moss Elbow/Heel DNP
T Braden Smith Hip/Wrist DNP

Advertising