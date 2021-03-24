Defensive back P.J. Williams likes comfort zone he has with New Orleans Saints

Williams played in 15 regular-season games last season, with three starts. He started the last two regular-season games at free safety, and for the season had an interception (returned 30 yards), a career high two fumble recoveries, two passes defensed and 37 tackles. He also had three special team tackles.

He understands that he will be returning to a different team; ﻿Drew Brees﻿, the team's starting quarterback since 2006, retired and several other players were released or signed elsewhere as free agents.

"This team has been pretty much together for so long, they did a great job of keeping us together," he said. "But when you're losing big pieces like Drew Brees and other guys, it's just way different.

"(I'm) excited to see how we're going to be and just knowing that it's going to be a new team. Every year we look at it as a new team, but really with no big changes. I'm excited to go in, and I know everybody else is, to work to get to where we need to go and ultimately try to be better."

Williams has played with both quarterbacks who will vie for the starting job. ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ has been his Saints teammate since 2017 and before ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ joined the Saints last year as an unrestricted free agent, Williams and Winston played together at Florida State from 2012-14 (Winston was a redshirt in '12).

Williams said if Winston wins the job, he'll be a player that teammates can follow.

"I feel like he's an ultimate leader," Williams said. "He knows how to talk to people, he voices his opinion and he's just going to always be real with you. Whoever knows him, they know he's going to keep it real with you. I just feel like he's a great leader.

"I've been around him long enough, he's been one of my good friends and also that was a big decision why I also came back, just being able to know a guy like that, that I know is going to help us be able to win.