New Orleans Saints agree to terms with CB P.J. Williams on one-year contract 

Williams was originally selected by New Orleans 78th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft

Mar 18, 2021 at 03:21 PM
New Orleans Saints
CP-PJ-Williams-2560-040220
Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with cornerback ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ on a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Williams, 6-0, 196, was originally selected by New Orleans in the third round (78th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He has appeared in 62 career regular season games with 26 starts, posting career totals of 185 tackles (145 solo), two sacks, five interceptions, one returned 45 yards for a touchdown, 26 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four special teams stops. In seven postseason contests with two starts, he has added 16 tackles (13 solo), six passes defensed and one special teams stop.

In 2020, Williams played in 15 regular season games with three starts, including opening the last two games at free safety, and posted 37 tackles (28 solo), one interception return for 30 yards, two passes defensed, a career-high and club-best two fumble recoveries and a career-high three special teams stops. He recorded a pass defensed and one special teams stop in two postseason contests.

