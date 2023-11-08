New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks Paulson Adebo, Taysom Hill, win over Chicago Bears

"I don't think any of us are surprised by the level of production," Loomis said. "Obviously, when you have such a big game with two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three passes defensed, I think he had (seven tackles), it was a spectacular game for him, but I don't think any of us are surprised by that. And my expectation is that he would continue to play well for the rest of this year."

One of the biggest differences in the Saints performance this season from the previous season is creating turnovers which Loomis said is "the most impactful stat relative to winning." The Saints GM said the team tracks a stat they refer to as missed opportunities for a big play and that it was indicative of some of the team's struggles the previous season.

"I would say a year ago we had a lot of those numbers, missed opportunities for a big play," he said. "And this year, we've had some missed opportunities, but we've cashed in on a number of them evidenced by 12 interceptions and six fumble recoveries."

Field position played a part in the Saints victory as the team frequently held an advantage over the Bears in large part due to "hidden yardage," Loomis said, coming from special teams, penalties and where you start drives from.

"The only disappointing thing is that good a starting point that we have, that we didn't cash in and create more points, particularly in the second half," Loomis said. "So, we've got to get that cleaned up, but I feel like the offense is becoming more efficient, but we're not there yet."