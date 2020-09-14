Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins provides standout play for New Orleans Saints in season opener

Jenkins had interception return for touchdown, nine tackles against Tampa Bay

Sep 13, 2020 at 09:44 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery__Game_Action_Week1_Saints_Bucs20200913_076
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

There were individual performances galore to unpack from the New Orleans Saints' 34-23 season-opening victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Some were gritty, some carried a bit more glitter, but they all contributed to the Saints getting off on the right foot, against a division rival. Here are a few:

OFFENSE: Alvin Kamara's combined yardage total (16 rushing on 12 carries, 51 receiving on five catches) didn't scream "Kamara" the way many of his other game totals have. But, first, every yard gained by A.K. against Tampa Bay on Sunday was a well-earned three feet, because it was clear that the Buccaneers were determined to not be dominated by Kamara. And, second, he still got to them just enough anyway, via a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. Kamara's value to the Saints' offense isn't overstated; he's a tougher runner than given credit for, and remains an excellent receiver. He almost added a second rushing touchdown, but stepped out of bounds before crossing the goal line. By then, he had done enough to help New Orleans secure its victory.

DEFENSE: All Jackrabbit Jenkins has done since joining the Saints last December, with two regular-season games remaining, is show that he still is a top-level cover cornerback. Jenkins' 36-yard interception return for a touchdown Sunday – the eighth defensive touchdown he has scored in his NFL career, putting him in a tie for eighth-most in league history – was an ode to ability and study. He said he expected the out route that Tampa Bay ran, cut underneath the intended receiver and after the interception, he could have jogged into the end zone backward. When he and cornerback Marshon Lattimore play as they did Sunday, they're a formidable duo. Lattimore very easily could have been the guy here, after helping limit Mike Evans to one catch and two receiving yards. But when you put points on the scoreboard, as Jackrabbit did, and add nine tackles on top of it, that's always special.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Speaking of points on the scoreboard, defensive lineman ﻿Margus Hunt﻿ possibly took three of them off for Tampa Bay when he blocked a 54-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. Hunt was added to the gameday roster off the practice squad Sunday, and the 6-foot-7 veteran immediately paid dividends. The Saints turned around, drove 44 yards and kicked a field goal to take a 17-7 lead. For Hunt, it was the fifth blocked kick in his NFL career.

Related Content

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Linebacker Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints agree to three-year contract extension

'I just wanted to be here'
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: Saints S Marcus Williams Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints Safety Marcus Williams
Transcript: Saints CB Janoris Jenkins Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1
news

Transcript: Saints CB Janoris Jenkins Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Postgame notes from New Orleans Saints victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints start the season 1-0

Advertising