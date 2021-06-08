Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston use lessons learned from last season in preparation to become New Orleans Saints starting quarterback

"I think you're obviously trying to tailor an offense toward a specific skill-set or talents, so I think the sooner that you know, the quicker you can tailor it," Hill said. "But I would say, with that being said, our core is going to be the same.

"I look at the last four games that I was playing last season, we did some things differently. Some things were taken out of the offense, some things were added, but the core is all the same. So as we go to training camp, we approach all these days really trying to hone in on the fundamentals, make sure that we have our bread and butter, and that's the stuff that we're going to be really good at. I don't think that ever changes."

"We've made a few adjustments but my main goal is to master what we've already done here," Winston said. "We've been very successful as an offense over the course of 15 years, and these coaches are used to the same guy being back there. I'm trying to just continue to grasp this offense and within that, I can find things in this offense conceptually that I really like, and some things that I don't have much love for."

Each said he also will rely on some of what was learned from Brees during their time as teammates.

"Just how to be a complete pro, how to come to work every day with a purpose and with an initiative," Winston said.

"It's all about being able to be humble and keep your eyes on the prize. I'm staying onward, I'm moving forward in everything that I do. I have to get better every single year, whether it's a great year or a not-so-good year. My seven years in this league have been a blessing, because I worked my whole life to have the opportunity to be a starting quarterback in this league. One year of not playing has just made me even hungrier to get back at the helm and lead a team."

"He did it at such a high level, everything that he did," Hill said of Brees. "I learned so much from him. But the things that I learned from him were more just being able to observe the way he approached every day, every game, more so than the things that we had conversations about – although that was very enlightening as well.